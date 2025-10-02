OBITUARY: Kelley Loree Bailey

Kelley Loree Bailey, age 48, passed away on September 24, 2025, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Her life was a vibrant tapestry of energy, laughter, and deep devotion to the people and passions she loved.

Kelley is survived by her beloved daughter, Chloe Gobble, and Chloe’s boyfriend, Michael Creamer; her parents, Ametra Baily and Roger (Mary Catherine) Bailey; and her cherished niece, Mikayla Bailey. She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Michelle Bailey, whose memory remained close to her heart.

She attended the University of Tennessee and graduated at Vanderbilt University. Her passion for learning was matched only by her love of sports and spirited community. A true Volunteer through and through, Kelley was an avid University of Tennessee football fan — “Go Vols!” was more than a cheer, it was a part of who she was. In high school, she shined on the volleyball and softball teams, and later found joy on the golf course, including memorable visits to the Masters Tournament.

Kelley had a gift for bringing people together. She loved tailgating, both attending and hosting, where her warm spirit and sense of fun were contagious. A creative soul, she found joy in crafting — making wreaths, painting floral scenes, and working with Scentsy products. Her love of animals, especially cats and dogs, reflected her gentle and nurturing nature.

Music was always part of her world, especially pop and rap, and each year she looked forward to her time at Panama City Beach — a cherished tradition filled with sun, laughter, and peace. A lover of a good mystery novel, Kelley could often be found lost in a book, enjoying the quiet moments just as much as the lively ones.

Kelley’s legacy is one of joy, kindness, and a fierce love for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In memory of Kelley, the family encourages donations to a local animal shelter or literacy program, causes close to her heart.