OBITUARY: Keith Harold Webster

Keith Harold Webster, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 17, 2021 in Franklin, TN. He will be remembered for his fervent love of the Lord, God’s Word, and sharing his love and his faith with family and friends.

Keith was born in Columbus, Ohio to Harold D. and Nettie Hancock Webster on January 14,1931. He graduated from East High School in Columbus, Ohio where he played football and participated in Musical Arts and Boys’ Glee Club. During the Korean War Keith served in the Navy Reserves.

Keith received a degree from the College of Agriculture at Ohio State University. He was employed as a sales representative for 25 years by O.M. Scott and Sons. He excelled in his field and received numerous awards for his outstanding work performance. Keith enjoyed horticulture and farming and continued his interest in horticulture after retiring from O.M. Scott and Sons. He and his wife Tommie started a nursery and greenhouse business in Lakeland, FL where they enjoyed working together until their retirement.

Keith is preceded in death by his first wife Marcia Wilson Webster, and his late wife Tommie Belle Fortner Webster, parents Harold D. and Nettie H. Webster, and sister Jeanette R. Pfeiffer.

Keith is survived by children: Mark (Paula) Webster of Gallatin, TN, Jackie (John) Fladd of Winterhaven, FL, Scott (Glenda) Webster of Franklin, TN, Tom (Debbie) Rutherford of Ocoee, FL, Karen (Robert) Vernon of Nolensville, TN, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew.

A private burial was held at Oakgrove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

There will be a Celebration of Keith’s Life Sunday, September 12 at 2:00pm at Calvary Chapel Brentwood, 1652 Sunset Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027.

The family of Keith Webster wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff at Manor of Steeplechase, Morningside Assisted Living and Alive Hospice. The loving care and support that you provided for Keith in his final months was so appreciated and is an eternal blessing.

“Fight the good fight of faith; take hold of the eternal life to which you were called, …” 1Timothy 6:12a

Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

