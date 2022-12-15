OBITUARY: Keith Edward Schrump

Keith Edward Schrump, age 75, husband of Noreen Cutter Schrump, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.

Born on December 28, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana, Keith was the son of the late Ronald Schrump and the late Evelyn Shanks Schrump.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cassopolis High School in Michigan and earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State in 1970. He married Noreen Cutter on April 11, 1970. Directly out of college, he began his career as an accountant in the United States Army where he served at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia for eighteen months.

In 1992, when his family moved to Tennessee, he became Vice President of Finance for Mills Products, Inc. Due to health concerns, he ended his career in 2009. He grew up on a farm and had a love for tractors. He enjoyed playing cards, visiting countless waterfalls, and watching football, especially Michigan State. He and his wife were volunteers for the Jaycees for several years, and Keith was recently involved with the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Erin Silver of Lake Worth, FL, Kati (John) Gordon of Thompsons Station, TN, brother, Ronald (Kay) Schrump of Nashville, MI, grandchildren, Elisabeth Silver, Cailyn Gordon, Anslie Gordon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Evelyn “Auntie” Schrump.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with John Gordon officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s at 3825 Bedford Ave., Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37215 https://petersonforparkinsons.networkforgood.com/projects/90343-donate

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/