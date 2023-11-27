OBITUARY: Keith Allen Kimpel

Keith Allen Kimpel, age 59 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Keith was born in Springfield, MA.

Preceded in death by father, Edward F. Kimpel and brother, Ronnie Kimpel.

Keith enjoyed being with his mother at the VFW Local Post 4893.

Survived by: mother, Betty Kimpel; sons, Austin and Alex Kimpel and brother, Edward Kimpel.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later time.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any animal charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

