OBITUARY: Keith Alan Cavender

Keith Alan Cavender, age 61 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on January 29, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

He was born August 23, 1961, in Berwyn, IL, to his parents, Everett and Anna Osborne Cavender, and raised in Roswell, GA.

He is preceded by his father, Everett Taylor Cavender, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Smith Cavender; children, Adam Taylor Cavender, Emily Gail Cavender, and Hannah Rae Cavender; mother, Anna Rae Cavender; brothers, Everett Taylor Cavender, III, and Gary Eugene Cavender; sister, Leslie Cavender Satori.

Keith was a long-time member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin. He was proud that in his 35-year healthcare administration career, he was a part of improving the health and well-being of clients. As an alumnus of the University of Georgia and the Redcoat Marching Band, he was an avid Dawgs fan. He loved animals, especially his precious dogs and granddogs.

There will be a private burial in Georgia for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to local rescue We Help Animals via wehelpanimals.net

Once a Dawg, always a Dawg. How sweet it is!

