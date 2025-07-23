OBITUARY: Kay Moody

Kay Moody, 74 of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2025. She was born on February 2, 1951, in Burlington, Vermont, to the late James and Bermaline Whitehurst. Kay graduated from Shaker High School in Latham, New York in 1969 and went on to earn degrees from Russell Sage College and the University of Albany. She dedicated much of her career to education, serving as a longtime teacher with the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District.

Kay was deeply involved in her community, having served as past president of both Bethlehem Business Women and Capital Region #2 Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. She was also a proud member of the Brigadier General Richard Wynn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In retirement, she continued her commitment to service by volunteering at the Stratton VA Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brother, James Whitehurst. She is survived by her loving husband, James Moody of Spring Hill, TN; her daughter Alyssa Moody of Spring Hill, TN; her son, Jeffrey Moody of Columbia, TN; and her grandson, Brayden Moody of Columbia, TN. She also leaves behind her brother, William Whitehurst (Marie) of San Antonio, TX; Brother-In-Law, William Hibbard; Nieces Laura Knight and Lizzie Elder.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The care of Mrs. Kay Moody has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial in Tennessee. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.