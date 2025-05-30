OBITUARY: Kay Holladay Gunckel

Kay Holladay Gunckel, age 63, of Fairview, TN passed away peacefully on May 27, 2025. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 4, 1961, Kay lived a life marked by quiet strength, devotion to family, and a deep commitment to serving others.

Kay earned her degree in Administrative Law in the mid-1990s and went on to dedicate more than two decades of her professional life to Tennessee State Mental Health Services and TennCare. Her 21 years of service reflect a tireless passion for helping others and making a difference in the lives of those most in need.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Scottie Raye Gunckel; two devoted daughters, Hailey Gunckel (Jared) Mohrmann, PA, and Megan Ryman, TN; 4 step-children, Nicci (Gunckel) Littler, IN, Scottie M. (Paula) Gunckel, FL, Kristy (Gunckel) Haley, NC, Michael (Cassie) Gunckel, ID; grandchildren, Saylor Raye Mohrmann, Paisley Reece Mohrmann, Nora Jane Mohrmann, Daylin Timothy Smith, Ava Jace Griffith, Joseph Littler, Hannah Littler, Ella Littler, Austin (Gabby) Fields, Jordan (Allyssa) Gunckel, Andrew Gunckel, Matthew Gunckel, Caden Haley, Mason Gunckel; 3 great-grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Shelton of Fayetteville, TN; sister, Jerri (Ron) Perfetto of Knoxville, TN; and brothers, Butch Holladay of North Dakota and Robert Holladay of Australia.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, James Forrest Holladay; her brother, Jeffery “Dusty” Holladay and sister, Sherri Holladay. Kay will be remembered for her generous spirit, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to her family, friends and community. Her legacy of compassion, loyalty, and quiet leadership lives on in all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. Services will immediately follow visitation at 12:00 noon in Harpeth Hills Memory Garden Chapel. Donations can be made in Kay’s name to the American Cancer Society.