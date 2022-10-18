OBITUARY: Kay Case

Kay Case, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away on October 13, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Herman & Evelyn Case.

Kay, or to her family K-Kay, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Kay was the most genuine, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, tough as nails, successful, never met a stranger, outgoing, fabulous karaoke singer, light of any room she walked into, joy to be around, and loved by all persons she would ever meet. She had such an amazing spirit about her and made a huge impact on countless lives. Kay loved her family fiercely and always enjoyed having her family together.

It’s safe to say that Kay was an outdoor person and loved everything that the outdoors could offer. She loved everything from golfing to fishing, cycling, running, and hanging out at the houseboat on the lake. She was quite the entertainer and always made sure everyone was having a good time.

Kay had extensive experience and technical background as a business development director, engineer, and maintenance and facilities manager for a multitude of organizations. She spent most of her career, over 40 years, working for General Motors Corporation and went on to work for Nissan, Leadec, and Amazon. Over the course of her career, Kay received numerous recognitions and awards for her achievements.

Kay is survived by her wife, Suzanne Rouse Dunn; son, John Benjamin “Ben” (Catherine) Dunn; brothers, Roger (Ginni) Case and Ron (Melanie) Case, nieces Nikki (Brad) Bullock and Emily (Jeff) Bartlett and nephews Josh (Jessi) Case and Tony Case.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 17, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. An inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

