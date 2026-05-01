Katie Suzanne Ashley, age 44, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on April 29, 2026.

Katie was born on March 1, 1982, to Carl E. Ashley and the late Mary Margaret Ashley. To her family, she was lovingly known as “our Katie girl,” a name that reflected just how deeply she was cherished.

Katie was pure love and innocence, the very center of her family’s world. She had a way of touching every person she met, leaving a lasting impression through her warmth, joy, and unmistakable spirit. She was truly special, the kind of person who made everyone around her better. While her family lovingly cared for her, they often found that it was Katie who was enriching their lives in ways words can hardly express.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Katie loved watching movies, especially The Karate Kid, and enjoyed listening to CDs and music that brought her happiness. She attended BrightStone, where she thrived and delighted in putting on shows and giving speeches, sharing her light with those around her.

Though known for her sweetness and innocence, Katie also had a playful side. She was a bit of a prankster, bringing laughter and unexpected joy to those who knew her best. Her personality was a beautiful blend of tenderness and fun, making her unforgettable to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Above all, Katie was deeply loved. Her life was a gift, and her presence will be profoundly missed but forever cherished.

Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Margaret Ashley, and nephew, Benjamin James.

Those left to cherish Katie’s memory are her father, Carl E. Ashley; sisters, Julie Whitlow and Carol Bergin (Kevin); nieces and nephews, Gracie Scott, Nicklaus Whitlow, Callaway Whitlow, Mary Ervin, Sam Thompson and Max Thompson.

A Graveside Service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or BrightStone.

The care of Katie Suzanne Ashley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.