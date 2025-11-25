OBITUARY: Katie Maude Giles

Katie Maude Giles, a devoted homemaker and cherished member of her community, passed away on November 18, 2025, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 29, 1941, in Eagleville, Tennessee, Katie was a beacon of warmth and love throughout her life.

Throughout her years, Katie dedicated herself to her family, serving as a nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her proudest accomplishments were rooted in the love she cultivated within her family. She found joy in cooking, cleaning, and spending precious moments with those she cared for most.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Billy Giles, as well as her parents, Robert and Claira Mae Shelton. She was also preceded by her siblings Robert, Jack, Billy, Don, and Joe Shelton, and her sister Gloria.

Katie is survived by her son Craig (Kelley) Giles and her daughter Melody (Jamie) Jacobs, who will forever carry her memory in their hearts. Her grandchildren Zack (Tori) Giles, Alex (Elizabeth) Giles, Castle Giles, Katlyn Jacobs, and Karlee (Elijah) Bradley, along with her great-grandchildren Paisley Giles, Channing Giles, Clark Giles, and River Brogan, will remember her fondly for her nurturing spirit and unconditional love. Also survived by her sister Jane Puckett and her dog Butterscotch. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist.

The visitation and funeral services for Katie will take place at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation was held on November 23, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and again on November 24, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM on the same day. Pallbearers will include Craig Giles, Jamie Jacobs, Zach Giles, Alex Giles, Elijah Bradley, and Doug Hayes, honoring her legacy and memory. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Katie Maude Giles will be lovingly remembered for her caring heart and the joy she brought into the lives of those around her. She leaves a profound impact on her family and friends, who will cherish her memory forever.

