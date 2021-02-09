OBITUARY: Katie Doris Bowman Griffin

Katie Doris Bowman Griffin, widow of Oliver W. Griffin, US Army Retired, formerly of Spring Hill, TN, passed away February 5, 2021, in Athens, GA. She was born on July 6, 1923, in Florida.

Survived by sons, Dale W. (Martha) Griffin of Thompson Station, TN and Gary A. (Darlene) of Nicholson, GA; grandchildren, Christopher W. Griffin, Carol A. (Teddy Johnson) Griffin and Tiffany Griffin; 5 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Due to COVID19 a private memorial service will be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Donations in her memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931 486-0059.