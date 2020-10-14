OBITUARY: Kathy Sue Smardak

Kathy Smardak of Brentwood, Tenn. died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center.

Kathy was born on November 24, 1959 in Lynchburg, VA. She was the daughter of Irvine Allen Mays, Sr. and Genevieve Tyree Mays. Kathy graduated from Brookville High School and from Virginia Western Community College. She married the love of her life Michael Smardak in 1992.

Kathy was preceded in death her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael Smardak and two special and very much-loved daughters, Sasha Amara Karina Smardak and Natalya Kristina Smardak. She is also survived by one brother, Irvine Allen Mays Jr. and wife, Dolly; sister, Sharon Mays Holt and husband, James; nieces, Christy Holt, Marcie Harbour husband, James and Kara Hensley and husband, Bradley. She has two great nieces Kamren and Kylie Hensley and two great nephews, Tristen and Tyler Harbour all from Lynchburg, VA. Kathy attended Brentwood Baptist Church.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Her strength and strength of character were traits everyone saw and admired.

A Celebration Gathering will be 5-7PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Stonehouse at Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington, TN 37014. A private family graveside will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in the Grand Tour Garden.