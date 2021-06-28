OBITUARY: Kathy Irene Getty

Kathy Irene Getty age 68 of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 24, 2021 in Franklin, TN.
Kathy Irene McKee was born in Pennsylvania to Howard and Emily McKee on May 1,1953. She went to school at Marion Center, PA. She graduated from Belmont University. She worked as a nurse for Baptist Hospital and the VA.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Emily McKee and her daughter, Tiffany Getty. She is survived by her sons, Nathan Getty and Brian (Marie) Getty; brother, Delbert McKee; grandchildren, Eric, Chad, Megan, Clayton, Jennifer, and Amber.
Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Monday, June 28, 2021 and one hour prior to the service that will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Stephen Schwanke officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
