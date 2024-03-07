OBITUARY: Kathy Diane Roberson Bennett

Kathy Diane Roberson Bennett, age 68 of the Bethesda Community passed away March 5, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late James William Sr. & Florence Roberson.

Kathy worked for several years in the cafeterias for the Williamson County School System.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Roberson, Morris Roberson and Bobby Roberson; sister, Brenda Hester.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny L. Bennett, Sr. of the Bethesda Community; children, Danny Lee Bennett, Jr. of the Bethesda Community, Christopher Brad (Amber) Bennett of Longmont, CO and Jessica (Justin) Sweeney of the Bethesda Community; brothers, James “Jim” Jr. (Beth) Roberson of Beaumont, TX and Jackie Roberson of the Thompsons Station; grandchildren, Daisy (Kacey) Crist, Danny L. III (Lillie) Bennett, Dixie (Dalton) King, Lane Sweeney, Ryan Sweeney, Eiland Bennett and Fox Bennett; great-grandchildren, Bodee Crist, Kooper Crist, Abree Long, Oaklynn Bennett and Ellie King; and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Justin Sweeney, Elliott Bowman, Lee Bennett, Lane Sweeney, Ryan Sweeney, Kacey Crist, Dalton King and J.P. Bowman. Honorary pallbearers will be Beau Roberson, Eric Roberson and Cory Roberson.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

