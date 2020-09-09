OBITUARY: Kathy Ann Spears

Kathy Spears, age 63, was born on May 22, 1957 in Nashville, TN. Kathy graduated from University School of Nashville and Middle Tennessee State University.

She passed away on September 7, 2020 with complications from a hard-fought battle with lung cancer at home surrounded by her family.

Kathy worked 42 years before retiring in 2017 after enjoying a very successful 30-year career with HCA. Her retirement dream was to continue travels with her husband on their boat and explore the beautiful waters making forever-memories on the TN River, Gulf of Mexico, visit the Bahamas, Key West Florida and other beautiful waters along their journey.

Preceded in death by parents, Paul Cecil and Johnnie Nell Fulton. Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gene Spears, her daughter, Michelle (RJ) Ferragina; son, Justin (Jessica) Spears, granddaughters, Harper and Sawyer Spears; grandsons, Judd, Bryant, Wyatt and Jaxx Ferragina.

Services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com