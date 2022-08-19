OBITUARY: Kathryn Oreon Walsh

Kathryn Oreon Walsh of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, she was 75 years old.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Kenneth & Catherine Walsh.

Kathryn was a member of the Jr. League of Nashville, West Hills Women’s Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her sons, Rob (Megan) Horrar and Jim (Krista) Horrar; grandchildren, Abigail, Jacob, Zachary and Ethan.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

