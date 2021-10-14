OBITUARY: Kathryn Hogan Houser

Kathryn Harlan Hogan Houser, 88, passed away on October 12, 2021 in Franklin TN. Kathryn was born in Maury County to T.A. and Fannie Mae Hogan on November 16, 1932. She graduated from Sante Fe High School. She married Robert Lewis House on December 27, 1951. She enjoyed working with small businesses in their financial departments as a bookkeeper.

Kathryn Houser is preceded in death by Robert Lewis Houser, T.A. Hogan, Fannie Mae Hogan, and Thomas Hogan.

Kathryn Houser is survived by her children Janette Houser, Bobby Houser (Cathy), Karen Smotherman (Lloyd), Tammy Summar. Her sister Mattie Beth Pigg. Her grandchildren Matthew Houser, Ryan Plunkett (Jill), Christopher Houser (Haley), Chase Plunkett (Maria), Zoe Summar. Great-grandchildren: Madison and Reagan Houser, Steele Houser. Her nephew Dan Pigg.

The Private Funeral service will be held on Friday October 15th at Williamson Memorial with Dr. Dan Pigg officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Houser, Ryan Plunkett, Christopher Houser, Chase Plunkett, and Zoe Summar.

Memorials may be given to GraceWorks Ministries (Franklin).

