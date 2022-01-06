OBITUARY: Kathryn Elaine (Rainey) Leonard

Kathryn Elaine “Kathy” Rainey Leonard, age 69, claimed her victory over prolonged illness and sprinted unencumbered into the arms of her Savior on December 26, 2021, surrounded by loving family and devoted caregivers.

After a lengthy battle with a cruel neurodegenerative disease, she “finished the race and completed the task the Lord Jesus had given her – the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace” (Acts 20:24). She did so with unmatched courage, grace, and humility, willingly taking up the cross the Lord had for her and using it to share His love with so many.

Her most cherished identities were those of a daughter of God, wife to the late George K. Leonard III, mama to Mackenzie (Leonard) Lober (David), and Nana to her beloved Ephraim David and Enoch George Lober, who survive her. Kathy is also survived by sister Linda Ann Vaughn; mother Patsy Ann Cleage; aunt Peggy Miller; cousins Margo and Randy Rice and Lynette Miller; and various nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by dear friends Jerry Wayne Lomax and Leona Ball; doting father Herman A. Lusky; brother William Chenault Wysong; and grandparents Christine Triplett Ridings and Curfew Ridings and Ida Patricia and Roy Albert Cunningham as well as numerous beloved pets, Misty, Ivy Grace, Snuffles, and Princeton; and grandcats Yin Yang, Max, Allie, and Tom. Kathy was preeminently a woman of faith, courage, strength, generosity, and compassion whose influence blessed the lives of so many. A lifelong resident of Davidson and Williamson counties, Kathy attended Peabody Demonstration School and Middle Tennessee State University and worked primarily in the insurance industry, helping husband George operate The Preferred Financial Group until her retirement due to illness.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Francis Caprio and devoted caregivers Harriet McKee, Pat Hilton, Elizabeth Maner, Tanya Bowker, Lois Kaylor, Andrea Davis, Kathy Bivona, Shanda Stammen and Sommer Grammer for the loving, compassionate care they provided to Kathy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00PM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 1:00PM – 3:00PM Friday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contributions be directed to one of the organizations closest to Kathy’s heart: Second Harvest Food Bank, Graceworks Ministries, and Franktown Open Hearts. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME; (615) 794-2289.