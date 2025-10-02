OBITUARY: Kathryn Amadee Holt Ryan

Kathryn Amadee Holt Ryan, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away September 30, 2025.

She was born in Franklin to the late Horace and Prudence Holt on July 14, 1942.

She was a lifelong resident of Franklin and she retired from Apcom after 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her son, Thomas Lee Ryan; sister, Louise Still; brother, Sherman Holt.

She is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Ryan and wife Donna, Lewis “Bubba” Ryan, and Richard “Ricky” Ryan; grandchildren, Allyson (Ramiro) Munoz, Andrew (Brooklyn) Ryan, and Mitchell Ryan; great grandchild Leylani Munoz.

The family would like to thank Aveanna Hospice, her wonderful friend and neighbor, Donna Beard, her special friend, Patricia Poteete Davenport and niece, Rita Pridgen.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, October 5, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronnie Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00PM Saturday, October 4, 2025 and one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.