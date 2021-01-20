OBITUARY: Kathleen Marie (Gordon) Kubin

Kubin, Kathleen Marie (Gordon), 71, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on 01/12/2021 in Brentwood, TN, after a long battle with cancer.

Kathleen was born in Chicago, IL, to Louis and Dolores Gordon on 10/24/1949. She was married Walter Kubin. While she was primarily a housewife, she also worked as a medical transcriptionist and owned an ice cream store in Daytona Beach, FL. She had many hobbies including knitting, reading, playing Scrabble, and baking. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kubin, and her parents, Louis and Dolores Gordon.

Kathleen is survived by son, Brad (Rachel) Kubin; daughters, Kim (Tim) Spencer, Beverly (Mike) Smith, Terri (Jerry) Warning, Karen Howe, and Tami (Mike) Mitchell; Gary (Lynette) Gordon, Susan (Kevin) Fitzmaurice; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

The Kubin and Spencer families wish to extend our sincere thanks to Avalon Hospice, Julie Jewell, and Tennessee Oncology.