OBITUARY: Kathleen Marie Adams

Kathleen Marie Adams, 76, of Thompson’s Station, TN passed peacefully at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, TN on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

She was born July 9, 1947, in Manchester, Connecticut.

She was united in marriage to Hubert Leonard Adams, he preceded her in death on March 5, 1993 and her parents James Bond Hall and Catherine Rose Barrett.

Kathy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She liked visiting the beach, aquariums, and tutoring Community College students in mathematical sciences and Calculus. She loved pets, birdwatching, and planting flowers.

She is survived by three children Kenneth James Adams (Tina) of Waynesville, NC, Kevin Scott Adams (Amy) of Thompson’s Station, TN and Theresa Anne Adams Clark (Lars) of Candler, NC, five grandchildren, Christopher Adams, Brandon Adams, Sabrina Adams, Tiffany Adams and Zayla Adams, brother James (Steffie) Hall of Niantic, CT, sisters, Patricia Hall of Chandler, AZ, Nancy Hall of Milford, CT, Laureen Hall of Hudson, NC, and brother-in-law Carl (Sandra) Burch of Kingwood, TX and nephews.

There will be a private memorial at sea with only family members present. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

