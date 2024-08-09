OBITUARY: Kathleen (Kathy) Norris Conrad

Kathleen (Kathy) Norris Conrad passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee, shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families, plus her fellow residents and friends at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Franklin.

She was born to George and Kathryn Norris on July 26, 1934, and grew up in Pratt, Kansas.

She attended Pratt High School and Pratt Community College before earning her Bachelor of Education degree at Emporia State University. It was there that she met the love of her life, Paul Dean Conrad. She was an elementary school teacher in Liberal and Fowler, Kansas, before she and Paul were married on May 31, 1959, at the First Christian Church in Pratt. They welcomed two children, Paul Dean Conrad II and Colleen Kay Conrad into their family.

The family lived in Wichita, Kansas, moved to Seattle, Washington for a time and ultimately settled in Eureka, Missouri. After her husband’s passing in 1975, Kathleen continued raising her children, and later went back to school at University of Missouri–St. Louis and Harris Stowe College to earn certifications to teach students with Learning Disabilities and Behavior Disorders. She then taught LD/BD at Ellisville Elementary in Ellisville, MO; Bourbon Elementary School in Bourbon, MO; and finally retired from Kingston K-14 in Cadet, MO. She moved with her daughter to Franklin, TN, in 2011.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dean Conrad; her parents, George Baird Norris and Kathryn Lee (Wittner) Norris; and her sister Georgia Lee (Norris) Bennett.

She is survived by her son, Paul Dean Conrad, II (Vanitta) of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Colleen Kay Conrad Clark (Ken) of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Christina Conrad Trotter (Preston) of Lee’s Summit, MO; Paul Dean Conrad, III (Jill) of Lakewood, CO; Erik Conrad (Haley) of St. Louis, MO; and four great-grandchildren, Paul Dean Conrad IV, Laura June Trotter, Rosalie Dorothea Conrad and Sylvie Colleen Trotter, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was an avid traveler having visited all 50 states and almost 30 countries. She loved being outdoors, tending her flowers and tomatoes, walking her dog and hiking in the woods. She loved the Lord and was faithful in worship at Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN. Her home church for many years was Eureka United Methodist Church, in Eureka, MO. She volunteered in many ways including organizing the church library, being a communion steward, greeter, and serving in the food pantry. She never met a stranger and always had a friendly hello.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Franklin First United Methodist Church – Historic Sanctuary, 148 Fifth Avenue South, Franklin, TN, 37064. Visitation will be from 10 am – 11 am prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 am on September 14, 2024, at Riverview Cemetery, 19249 Riverview Road, Kiowa, KS 67070.

Memorials may be given to GraceWorks Ministries (www.graceworkstn.org) or Williamson County Animal Center (www.friendsofwcac.kindful.com). The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Franklin for their loving care of Kathy these last few years.

