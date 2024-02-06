OBITUARY: Kathleen Ellis

Kathleen Ellis, age 81 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on January 26, 2024, at her residence.

She was born on November 07, 1942, in Vanleer, TN to the late Lee Hensley and Nannie (Sykes) Hayes.

Mrs. Ellis will be cremated according to her wishes.

Memorial Gathering will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 8 at Spann Funeral Home.

Survived by:

Husband of 65 years:

O’Neal Ellis of Franklin

Daughter:

Jacqueline Ellis Stafford (Clay) of Franklin

Grandchildren:

Ellis and Adeline Stafford

Sister:

Geneva Norris

Brother:

Terry Hayes

Niece:

Connie Mackens Ikard

Nephew:

Cody Hayes

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Buddy Hensley and Nannie Byde (Sykes) Hayes

Sister: Beatrice (Hayes) Mackens

Nephew: Doyle Mackens

Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123 https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/