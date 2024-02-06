OBITUARY: Kathleen Ellis

Kathleen Ellis, age 81 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on January 26, 2024, at her residence.
She was born on November 07, 1942, in Vanleer, TN to the late Lee Hensley and Nannie (Sykes) Hayes.
Mrs. Ellis will be cremated according to her wishes.
Memorial Gathering will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 8 at Spann Funeral Home.
Survived by:
Husband of 65 years:
O’Neal Ellis of Franklin
Daughter:
Jacqueline Ellis Stafford (Clay) of Franklin
Grandchildren:
Ellis and Adeline Stafford
Sister:
Geneva Norris
Brother:
Terry Hayes
Niece:
Connie Mackens Ikard
Nephew:
Cody Hayes
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Buddy Hensley and Nannie Byde (Sykes) Hayes
Sister: Beatrice (Hayes) Mackens
Nephew: Doyle Mackens
