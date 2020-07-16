



Kathleen Elizabeth Holdcroft, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at her home in Franklin following a 16-month battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family, and surrounded by love.

Kate was born July 1, 1977, in Toledo, Ohio, to Barbara Monroe and Kirk Colwell. As a child and teenager, she loved to ride horses and was an accomplished equestrian. She attended Hanover College in southern Indiana and while studying abroad in France she found her second love, the Parisian lifestyle. Kate was destined to return from France and reunite with her one true love, Kent Holdcroft, whom she would marry in 2004. As newlyweds, the couple moved from Toledo to West Hartford, Connecticut, where they would have two sons, Logan and William, named after her maternal great-grandfather and grandfather.

The couple eventually settled in Franklin, a place she very happily called home. Kate dedicated almost all her energy to others, either through the seven-plus consecutive years as class mom in some capacity, through her volunteer work at BrightStone, Meals on Wheels, or First Presbyterian Church, and by supporting Kent through the various charity events and philanthropic pursuits.

Kate really loved traveling with her husband and boys, as well as spending time at the beach with her lifelong friend, Brooke Wagner. She enjoyed ‘80s music, ‘90s television, and most anything French, particularly cuisine. Kate hoped to instill the same love of horses she had in her one-year-old niece, Marlo Colwell.

Kate’s family will miss her joy of planning and meticulous preparation no matter how small of an event. Every family member, friend, and casual acquaintance will forever remember her smile and kind spirit.

Kate was preceded in death by her father Kirk and her uncle Chris Colwell. She is survived by her husband Kent, two sons Logan and William, mother Barbara, brother K.C. Colwell and his wife Angela, niece Marlo Colwell, uncle Bill Monroe and wife Viv, aunt Leslie Stankey and husband Jim, uncle Craig Colwell and wife Kathy, aunt Debbie Colwell, 11 cousins, and friends too numerous to count.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial (https://www.williamsonmemorial.com/) at one o’clock p.m., in Franklin, TN. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to consider making a donation to the Tennessee Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, or BrightStone, Inc.



