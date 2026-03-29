Kathleen Ann (Riker) Dinkel, 80 of Franklin, Tennessee was a devoted woman of faith, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, family member, and cherished friend who was called home by the Lord on March 19, 2026.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Kathleen was the beloved daughter of Raymond Perry Riker II and Elizabeth “Betty” (Jacques) Riker. A lifelong and devout Catholic, she attended St Jude Parochial School through the eighth grade and later graduated from Regina High School. Her faith was the foundation of her life and guided her in all that she did.

Kathleen was the eldest of six children sharing a close bond with her siblings. She is lovingly survived by Susan “Ralph Everette/Sunny” Hayne of Dacono, CO, Marguerite Riker of Holland, MI, Scott (Mary Ellen) Riker of St Clair Shores, MI, and Grace Little-Tapert of Rockledge, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Perry Riker III.

She was married to the love of her life Richard Dinkel for 63 years. Early in their marriage they lived abroad in Germany while Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force. Upon returning to the United States lived in Michigan first in New Baltimore and then finally settled in Columbiaville, MI creating their mini farm where Kathleen embraced being a devoted mother to Mark Dinkel (deceased), Amy Dinkel of Thompsons Station, TN, And Joey (Tonya) Dinkel of Columbia, TN. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors throughout her life camping, gardening, swimming, and traveling. She knitted, crocheted and was an avid reader.

In 1986 the family moved to Franklin, Tennessee, where Kathleen continued her work in the healthcare field working after an associates degree and nursing school assisting doctors with administrative duties including medical billing. She continued to live out her deep faith through active involvement in her church community, spending 27 years at St. Phillip Catholic Church before eventually becoming part of the Catholic Church of the Nativity before it was even brick and mortar. She especially loved the rosary group and her cherished book club but also loved doing anything within the church. She found great joy in fellowship, prayer, and lifelong friendships.

Kathleen was a proud and loving grandmother to RJ Cross of San Diego, CA (and her great grand dog Maple who sat with her daily reading and praying the novena alongside). She took special pride in R.J.’s service to the United States Navy, honoring a family tradition of military services that included her father’s service during World War II.

She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews and was even blessed to be a great aunt. Kathleen had a vibrant spirit and a gentle, kind heart. She was known for her warmth, unwavering faith, and her ability to make everyone feel loved and welcome.

A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, March 27, 2026 at Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, Tennessee. A visitation with the family will take place between 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Though her presence will be deeply missed, her family takes comfort in knowing that one of the holiest individuals they have ever known has been welcomed into eternal peace.

Donations can be made to The Well Outreach Spring Hill Tennessee (thewelloutreach.org)

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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