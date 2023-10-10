OBITUARY: Katherine Whitley McKay

Katherine Whitley McKay, age 90 passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

She was a native of Franklin, TN. In her early years, Katherine worked for the Williamson County Health Department and also for many years at Franklin Flower Shop.

She was a dedicated caregiver to others and known for sharing her banana bread and reaching out to those in need. Her caring acts of kindness proved her to be a good and faithful servant. She was a member of Heritage Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband, William Leonard McKay; parents, Allison Jesse and Fannie Lou Caldwell Whitley; brothers, Ellis Whitley, Leslie Whitley and Earl Whitley; sisters, Corrine Ormes, Alline Whitley and Cynthia Wilson.

Survived by: son, Robert (Beth) McKay; daughters, Janet (Zach) Shappley and Anita McKay; grandchildren, Zachary (Grace) Shappley, Cameron (Madalyn) Shappley, Mason Shappley, Jessica (Ricky) Guinn and Jennifer Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Charles Blair, Allie Blair and Shelby Blair.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, James Dudley officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandson will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Heritage Church of Christ.

The family would like to express their appreciation for her caregivers with Touching Hearts At Home, specifically Rhoda & Rebekah.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

