OBITUARY: Katherine Owen Sanford

Katherine Owen Sanford, age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Graveside services will be conducted at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM with Gary Fewell officiating.

Katherine was married to the late Donald Sanford, who passed on January 30, 2016. Born in College Grove, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Edna Scott Owens.

She is survived by her sons, John (Judy) Evans of Columbia, Tn, and Joe (Bettye) Evans of Byhalia, MS.; grandchildren, James (Lindy) Evans of Culleoka, TN., Jennifer (Earl) Burns of Duck River, TN., Joel (Susan) Evans of Biloxi, MS., Jeff (Hallie) Evans of Tyndall AFB, FL., Chris (Casey) Callaway of Germantown, TN., and Kate Evans of Memphis, TN.; 15 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William (Beth) Owen, Edwin (Ann) Owen, and Bob (Nancy) Owen; great grandson, Brock Michael Evans.

Katherine grew up in Spring Hill, TN and later moved to Columbia, where she graduated from Central High School. She attended Martin College in Pulaski, TN. and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbia and a member of The Order of The Eastern Star #287.

She worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist for Dr. J. W. Wilkes, Dr. Harry Helm, and Dr. Tom Young. Most recently she retired from Life Care Center of Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.