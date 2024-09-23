OBITUARY: Katherine ‘Kate’ Lindsay Rust

Katherine “Kate” Lindsay Rust, 13, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 18th, 2024 after running in her middle school cross-country meet.

Kate was born in Cumming, Georgia to Steve and Lindsay Rust on October 7, 2010. She moved with her family to Thompson’s Station from Suwanee, Georgia in 2015. She attended Bethesda and Thompson’s Station Elementary Schools until she moved with her family to Yokohama, Japan in 2019. She attended Yokohama International School for 3rd through 6th grades, where she loved learning Japanese, going to CosmoWorld, traveling around Japan, and making friends from all over the world. Kate moved back to Tennessee with her family for 7th grade in 2023 and had just started 8th grade this year at Thompson’s Station Middle School.

Kate loved her family with all her heart, and her brother Jack was her very best friend. They loved spending time together, recording goofy videos, playing games, and creating new adventures with one another. She had special connections with each of her parents. Her Mom was her calm in a storm, confidant, and together they enjoyed long talks, shopping, watching tv shows, and eating desserts. With her Dad, she loved taking walks around the neighborhood, talking about life, being silly, and listening to her favorite music in his truck. She loved her new rescue puppy, Mochi and her best day was one spent at home relaxing with her Mom, Dad, Jack, and Mochi.

Kate was an old soul, with a calm presence and a kind heart. She loved her friends and was always there to listen. She loved reading, writing in her journal, and poetry. She loved swimming for Excel Aquatics, always trying her best, and striving to improve her times at every meet. Her passion for swimming led her to running because she hoped it would make her a stronger swimmer. Kate enjoyed being on TSMS Track and Cross-Country teams and the friendships she made there.

Kate is survived by her parents, Lindsay and Steve Rust, brother, Jack Rust, grandparents, Linda and John Rust, Pam and Kent Weaver, Doug Large and Millie Gentry, great-grandparents, Ed and Glenna Nidiffer, aunts and uncles, Lauren and Jason Rust, Katie and Joseph Liebers, and Ashley Large, and her cousins Ryan Roller, Owen and Levi Liebers, and Ben and Ty Rust.

Kate was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, teachers, and coaches in Tennessee, Japan, Georgia, and all over the world.

Memorial Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee on Wednesday, September 25th. Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00pm-6:00pm and a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held from 6:00pm-7:00pm. Please dress casually and comfortably.

In lieu of flowers, Kate’s family kindly requests donations to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, where they adopted Mochi, who brought Kate so much joy.

or

The Farm Sanctuary, an organization that Kate chose to raise money for when she was in the 5th grade. https://secure.farmsanctuary.org/donate

Source: Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email