Katherine “Joan” Crawford Cooper, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away March 11, 2020.

Joan graduated in 1950 from David Lipscomb High School and received her BA in Music Education in 1954 from David Lipscomb College. She was a wife of a veteran and they married in Tokyo, Japan. Joan was an elementary school teacher with the Nashville Public Schools 1954-1955; Choral Music Director at Donelson High School, Nashville, TN 1955-1958; David Lipscomb Campus School Elementary School Teacher for 25 years for third and fifth grades.

Survived by: husband Robert B. Cooper of Franklin, TN; son, Robert B. “Brad” Jr. (DeeDee) Cooper of Nolensville, TN; daughter, Beth C. (Trey) Hartman of Franklin; grandchildren, Elizabeth H. (Benjamin) Seamon, Savannah K. Hartman, Matthew D. Cooper, Madeline R. Hartman and Marissa K. Cooper; great grandchildren, Cooper T. Seamon and Stella A. Young.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, 5120 Franklin Road, Nashville, TN 37220. Jonathan Seamon and Walt Leaver will officiate. Visitation will also be at the church from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com