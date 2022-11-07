OBITUARY: Katherine Hunter Payne

Katherine Hunter Payne of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, she was 89 years old.
Preceded in death by sister, Jean Miller.
Survived by husband, William “Bill” Payne; daughter, Connie Payne (Garry) Phillips; granddaughters, Tania Miller and Tiffany Miller.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 1-2 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Rusty Trotter. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/