OBITUARY: Kathaleen Phillips

Kathaleen “Kathy” Buckner Phillips, age 72, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born to the late W.T. Buckner and Grace Buckner, Kathy lived a life marked by love, faith, and unwavering kindness.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Chip Phillips, with whom she shared a relationship built on deep friendship, abundant joy, and countless blessings. Their life together was filled with laughter, meaningful moments, and a bond that enriched both of their lives. She leaves behind her cherished dog, May Phillips, who brought her joy and companionship every day. Kathy is also survived by her stepson Chip Phillips Jr. and granddaughter Sydney Phillips.

She is lovingly remembered by her sisters Mary Jean Marsh, preceded in death by her husband Kenny Marsh Sr., and Rose Stutz, preceded in death by her husband John Stutz; niece Judy Altheide with her husband James Altheide; nephews Tommy Marsh with his wife Patty Marsh; and Kenny Marsh with his wife Becky Marsh. Kathy leaves behind great-nieces and great-nephews Danielle Cardwell with her husband John Cardwell and their children Peyton Cardwell, James Cardwell, and Annabella Mary-Kathaleen Cardwell; Brandi Gowan with her husband Matt Gowan and their daughter Maddie Grace Gowan; Hannah Marsh; and Holly Conrad with her husband Jared Conrad.

Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Phoebe and Benji, who brought her immeasurable comfort and companionship. We take joy in knowing they were waiting to greet her in Heaven.

A Life of Love, Faith, Generosity, and Leadership

Kathy had an extraordinary ability to make others feel cherished. Her warmth, sincerity, and gentle spirit touched every person she encountered. She lived as a true daughter of Jesus—offering grace without hesitation, loving without limits, and serving others with a generous heart.

Professionally, Kathy lived out that same spirit of excellence and compassion. She began her career as a nurse, caring for others with patience and empathy. Through determination, leadership, and steadfast character, she rose through the professional world to become Vice President of Claims for a nationwide company. In that role, she was a strong advocate for those she worked with, a respected voice across the industry, and a leader who combined wisdom with kindness. She mentored countless colleagues, many of whom credit her influence for shaping not only their careers but their confidence and character.

Her generosity extended far beyond the workplace. Kathy’s giving spirit was a gift to everyone who knew her. She poured herself into her family and friends—mentoring, encouraging, and always showing up with open arms and an open heart. She gave without expecting anything in return and found joy in blessing others—whether through thoughtful gestures, quiet support, or simply being present.

Family was Kathy’s greatest joy. Holidays at her home were beautifully planned and filled with warmth, laughter, and togetherness. She made traditions come alive and created memories that will be treasured for generations. Kathy was a shoulder to lean on, a safe place to land, and someone who loved deeply and without condition.

Her legacy is rooted in the countless lives she influenced through kindness. She will be remembered for her protective hugs, her joyful laugh, her thoughtful wisdom, and the comfort she offered to anyone who needed it.

Though our hearts ache, we are grateful beyond measure for the blessing of having loved her and been loved by her.

We will cherish her memory forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a local pet rescue organization, honoring Kathy’s lifelong love for animals.

Services are currently being arranged and will be announced once details are finalized by the family.