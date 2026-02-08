Mrs. Karen M. Tucker, age 84 of Franklin, TN died Friday, February 6, 2026. Born in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of the late Burton Koelfgen and Mary Sundby Koelfgen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Dennis Tucker; and a sister, Mary Jo Maass. She was a retired store manager.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her son, Steve (Kathy) Tanner of Franklin, TN; a sister, Diane Coultas of Florida; 4 grandchildren, Haily Tanner of Dickson, TN, Katie Gray of Pleasant View, TN, Kaleb Cove of McMinnville, TN and Kolen Cove of Nashville, TN.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1 PM at the Nolensville, Cemetery in Nolensville, TN.

Lawrence Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, TN, 203 S. Horton Pkwy 931-364-2233 is in charge of arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email