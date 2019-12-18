Karen Louise Vargo, age 70, of Spring Hill, TN went to be with her Lord December 16, 2019. She was a native of Dearborn, MI and retired from Ford Motor Credit Company as an Analyst.

Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Alice Davies Brooks. Survived by husband of 23 years, Richard A. Vargo; son, Christopher Arthur (Kathleen) Newton; brothers, Gordon (Anita) Brooks, Kenneth (Christine) Brooks; John (Nancy) Brooks and Paul (Madeline) Brooks; and sister, Claudia (George) McBath.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, Tennessee with Father Bala, Celebrant. Reception to follow at the church. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure of Breast Cancer, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 209, Nashville, TN 37215. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com