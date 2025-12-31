OBITUARY: Karen Holman

Karen Marie Holman was born December 11, 1957 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Harold and Marilyn Pedersen. She grew up in Hollywood, Florida and graduated from Hollywood Hills High School in 1975. She lived in Melbourne, Florida and Eastern Tennessee before meeting the love of her life, Chris, and making her home in Fairview.

Karen worked for many years at St. Thomas Medical Group as a Credentialing Specialist. Together with her husband Chris, Karen owned Tiki Hut Tanning and later established Holman Florist in Fairview. She was a gifted crafter and cake baker. She loved animals and delighted in pets all her life, including her very spoiled pup Eddie. She was happiest vacationing by the water, on a boat or with her feet in the sand.

Karen is survived by her sister Patty Halpin (Jeff) of Connecticut and her brother Bill Pedersen (Pam) of North Carolina. She is also survived by her step-son Kevin Holman of North Carolina, as well as her loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Chris, as well as her parents, her brother Jim, and her nephew Nico. Though she will be missed by many, we take joy in our memories of Karen and know that she is surrounded by family in Heaven.