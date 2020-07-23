



Karen E. Sirko, age 79 of Franklin, TN. Born October 15, 1940 in Detroit, MI and lived in Euclid, OH for about fifty years then moved to Franklin, TN approximately fifteen years.

Karen was a World War II veteran’s widow. Karen served as Secretary in the FOPA Euclid Lodge 15. She loved serving others and volunteered at St. Felicitas School as a lunch room cook and manager for ten years in Euclid. She also volunteered at Happy Tails Humane Pet Center and the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Member of the Franklin YMCA senior group.

She participated in public events playing the organ at events like the Williamson County Expo. She participated in the FLIP program (Friends Learning in Pairs) at Poplar Grove Elementary School. Karen worked as an elevator operator in the Cleveland Terminal Tower. She also worked at the Railroad yard where she met President Kennedy. She also worked at Joann Fabrics headquarters in accounting and at the Lincoln Electric Company for over 25 years in numerous positions but her favorite job was helping manage the truck dock. She would always cook for the truckers and colleagues as a surprise. She graduated from St. David’s School in Detro it, MI. She took numerous college classes in accounting and business and even had a private armed security guard license.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN and also a Sunday School teacher. One of the most special and greatest honors in her life was when she was invited to a private lunch with just her and Mother Teresa.

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph S. Sirko; parents, Walter Shelby and Theresa Sosnowski Harper; brothers, Gerald Harper and Allen Harper; sisters in law, Margaret Sirko, Anna Figlar, Dorothy Sirko-Watson and Mary Daniloff; brothers in law, Paul Sirko, George Sirko, John Sirko and James Daniloff. Survived by: sons, Joseph P. Sirko and John A. Sirko; grandchildren, Joey Angrist Sirko, Joey Walter Sirko, Johnny Phillip Sirko, David Paul Sirko and Anna Grace Sirko; sisters in law, Helen Harper, Mildred Harper and Madeline Sirko; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and relatives and close friend whom she loved and enjoyed so very much.

