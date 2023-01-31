OBITUARY: Karen Darlene Andrasko

Karen Darlene Andrasko, age 67 of Nolensville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Karen was born in Abilene, TX on May 2, 1955, daughter of the late Maxie F. Baack & Alice Gotcher.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, William D. Baack & Boyde Baack.

Karen was a loving wife, mother & friend. She was a retired executive assistant. She enjoyed scuba diving, reading, ballroom dancing & camping. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, William C. Andrasko; children, William F. (Lisa) Andrasko & Jason M. (Kodi) Andrasko; siblings, John Baack & Barton Bliss; grandchildren, Braylen Andrasko, Lileigh Andrasko, Maddison Andrasko & Addilyn Andrasko; step-father-in-law, Theodore Martin; sisters-in-law, Laurie Villenueva, Marcie Hough, Kellie Desario & Betsy Kopicko.

A Celebration of life service will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a reception from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at the same location. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in loving memory of Karen Darlene Andrasko.

