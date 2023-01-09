OBITUARY: Kaitlyn Marie Lewis

Kaitlyn Marie Lewis, age 16 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.

She attended Independence High School. Kaitlyn was outgoing, fearless, and loved her friends and family. She lit up a room with her infectious smile and she was loved by everyone. Because of her bubbly and genuine personality, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed playing soccer, listening to music, shopping, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her Parents, Amy and Dave Lewis; brothers, Nathan and Mitchell Lewis; Grandparents Greg and Leslie Coates, Gary and Carolyn Lewis; Uncle Mark (Diane) Lewis and cousins, Annabel and Juniper Lewis, Uncle Steve (Sarah) Coates and cousins, Claire and Jake Coates; Aunt Elisha “Seesha” (Nick) Meneghetti; beloved dog Tilly; and many beloved extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held for close family and friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to an organization close to your heart.

