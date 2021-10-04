OBITUARY: Kailee Grace Warren

Kailee Grace Warren, age 11, of Columbia, TN passed away suddenly on Friday October 1, 2021.

Kailee was a student at Battle Creek Middle School. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed the mountains, being in the water and on the beach. Kailee loved animals and animals loved her. She was always at peace when she was drawing, listening to music and playing games. She loved her friends and family deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

Kailee is the daughter of Wesley Warren and the late Traci Belcher McNeely. She is preceded in death by her brother, Carson Pipkin; and grandfather, Russell Belcher.

She is survived by grandparents, William and Susan Warren; grandmother, Patricia Lilly Belcher; brothers, Ethan Warren and Chase (Emily) Pipkin; step-father, Jesse McNeely and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-9PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

