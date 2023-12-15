OBITUARY: Juston ‘Jug’ Dwayne Reed

Juston “Jug” Dwayne Reed, age 46, of Thompsons Station, passed away on December 10, 2023.

Juston was born in Franklin, Tennessee to Jackie Reed and the late Beverly Faye Bennett.

Juston had a beautiful smile and will always be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and love for his daughter, Tejay. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with friends and family. He was a plumber by trade employed by Resolve Mechanical.

He is preceded in death by his mother(s), Beverly Faye Bennett and Wilma Reed; brothers Harry “Bubba” Reed and Timothy “Timbo” Smith; nephews, Dustin Reed and Chandler Gillespie; grandparents, Willie Bell Rittenberry, Richard Leon Reed, Hugh Bennett and Ella Mae Ladd.

He is survived by his daughter, Tejay Reed; father, Jackie Reed; sisters, Jaxie (Doug) Bush and Beth Smith; brother, Gunter Hale; nieces and nephews, Delanie (Trevor) Walker, Ryan and Caden Bush, Austin (Vanessa) Smith, Jody and Kya Hale, Atlas and Aiden Walker, Emberly Smith, and Trent and Makenlee Reed.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Monday, December 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Herschel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, and visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Brian Reed, Austin Smith, Gunter Hale, Marshall Marlin, Kevin Humphrey, Jack Denton, Doug Bush and Matt Hargrove will serve as Active Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harry, Carl and Tracy Reed.

Memorials may be made to the Juston Reed Memorial Fund, 615 794-2289.

