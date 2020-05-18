



June Tucker Fowlkes, “Oma”, 89, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on May 15th, 2020 in Spring Hill, TN.

June was born in Nashville, TN to Melvin and Mary Lou Tucker on October 16, 1930. She married Richard L. Fowlkes Sr. on June 18, 1977 in Brentwood, TN. She worked many years as a volunteer in the Williamson County School district and especially loved her time at Centennial High School. She also was very active in her church, Franklin First United Methodist and in her Sunday School class where she served as President for several years.

June is preceded in death by her father, Melvin Tucker Sr, mother, Mary Lou Tucker, brother, Melvin Tucker Jr. and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rae Apple.

June is survived by her husband, Richard Fowlkes. Granddaughter, Ashley Schmidt (Josh). Her children, Dona Apple (Larry) and Mary Stinson (Butch). Stepchildren Richard Fowlkes Jr. (Kathy), Scott Fowlkes (Sherri) and Teresa Durando (Wayne). Sister, Libby Kent and sister-in-law, Joyce Tucker. Grandchildren Allyson Heithcock (Joey), Tucker Apple, Sydney Fowlkes and Mandi Watkins (Tony). Great-grandchildren Tenley and Taylor Schmidt, Rebecca Jean Heithcock, and Hunter and Hadleigh Fowlkes.

A private family funeral service will be held Sunday, May 17th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Joey Heithcock, Butch Stinson, Tucker Apple.

The family of June wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Traditions of Spring Hill and Avalon Hospice for the amazing care they gave to her during her last days. We are forever grateful. Donations can be made to the Memory Care Unit at Traditions of Spring Hill in honor of Oma.



