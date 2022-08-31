OBITUARY: June Louise (Smith) Johnson

June Louise (Smith) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, she was 71 years old.

She was born in Auburn, NY to the late William Howard Smith, Sr. and Janet Louise O’Neal Smith.

June was formerly employed as an office manager with Masterfonics.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gene Johnson; daughters, Callie Cottrell and Mattie (Rob) Naylor; brothers, William (Darlene) Smith, Donnie Smith, Roy (Brenda) Smith, Christopher (Pam) Johnson, Michael Smith and Randy Smith; sisters, Carol Engle, Evelyn (Woods) Mack, Linda (Paul) Samsig, Elaine (Matt) Sorensen, Laurie (Rex) Johnson and Judy Smith; grandchildren, Benjamin Gallagher, Nicholas Cottrell and Jake Naylor.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date with Rev. Tom Herring officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

