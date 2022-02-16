OBITUARY: June Frances Knabe

June Frances Torbert Knabe, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away February 10, 2022.

She retired from Hospital Corporation of America as their Executive Director of Nursing Instruction. She was a tireless advocate for the profession and knew the importance of proper training and discipline. An ever-faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the Episcopal Faith, she was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN. She donated much of her time in retirement to the Graceworks Ministry helping those in need throughout the community.

After the loss of their son to a tragic automobile accident, she and her husband started the local chapter of Compassionate Friends, an organization that helps parents cope with the sudden loss of a child. In memory of their son, she and her husband started a memorial fund at BGA called the Second Mile Award. It recognizes excellence in education and acknowledges those teachers that go the extra mile to help students not just excel academically but go that extra mile to help them succeed in life.

She was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and most recently a great grandmother. She had quite the love and devotion for her beautiful Golden Retrievers. She has resided in the Franklin community for almost 45 years and has made many lasting friendships and associations within the community. She definitely had the gift of gab and never knew a stranger. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy & Ethel Torbert, and her son, Mark Knabe.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Knabe of Franklin, TN; son, Robert Jr. (Chris) Knabe of Boynton Beach, FL; daughter, Joanne (Terry) Kemp of Dixon Springs, TN; sister, Joanne Seifried of Trumansburg, NY; grandchildren, Ian (Jess) Knabe of Houston, TX; Steven (Christina) Knabe of Coral Springs, FL, Sarah Knabe of Coconut Creek, FL, Jessica Kemp of Carthage, TN and Tanner Kemp of Dixon Springs, TN; great-grandchild, Conner Knabe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. W.R. “Rusty” McCown will be officiating.

In her memory donations can be made to BGA’s Second Mile Award Fund https://www.battlegroundacademy.org/support/give-online or Graceworks Ministry in lieu of flowers.

