OBITUARY: June Carroll

June Carroll was born and raised in Detroit Michigan. She leaves behind a legacy of love, family, friendships, and servanthood, that touched the hearts and lives of so many people.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis X. Carroll; daughter, Laura Carroll; and parents, Walter and Marie Wirtz McDonald.

June is survived by children, Scott (Sue) Carroll, Tim Carroll, Dan (Nicki) Carroll, Bill Carroll, Janet (Jon) Medeiros and Amy (Joe) Evola; grandchildren, Joe, Justin, Colleen, Katie, Douglas, Dallas, Nicholas, Amanda, Joshua, Jenna, Jordyn, Jessica, Jelena, Jacob, Courtney and Aaron; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter McDonald.

She had many lifelong friendships that lasted over 75 years. She had a loving marriage to Frank for over 55 years, before he was called home.

She grew up spending summers at her family cottage on McDonalds Island, on Lake St Clair. The cottage remained a part of her life as she raised her own kids there in summer months, and now her grandkids continue making memories there.

She lovingly and selflessly raised seven children, including one with special needs, who she cared for her whole life.

June and Frank were members at St Huberts for over 50 years. They were very active, serving in many areas of need for the Church.

She loved the outdoors, including walks at the beach with dear friends, birdwatching, and planting flowers. She loved family gatherings, days at the cottage, spending time with grandchildren, and lunches with old friends.

She was a mom to everybody, including her seven children’s friends who lovingly called her “Momma Carroll”.

She was beautiful inside and out, with a smile to brighten anyone’s day. She had a servants heart, always happily doing for others. She will be missed, so very much!

Funeral Mass will be conducted Friday, April 19th 11:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Mass and Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM at St Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss St., Harrison Twp., MI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Detroit Rescue Mission [email protected].

