OBITUARY: June Carroll Harris Wright

June Carroll Harris Wright, age 73 of Norco, CA went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021. June Carroll was born and raised in Thompson Station, TN to the late Robert Harris and Martha Love Harris.

June Carroll served in the U.S. Marine Corps then as an Army wife. Her career outside of home as a Federal Employee and later in Healthcare demonstrate her devotion to helping others. God gifted her with a strong loving heart that will forever be remembered by those who knew her.

June Carroll was the first female Commander of American Legion Post 328, she worked diligently to help Veterans.

June Carroll leaves behind her husband of 45 years Lewis Wright; daughters, Samantha Wright, Frances Wright, Gretchen Wright; granddaughters, Jennifer Long, Nadia Crown; grandsons, David Crown, Gavin Dewmer, Devin Dewmer; great granddaughters, Samantha Vance, Sadie Crown, Olivia Dewmer, Ireland Dewmer, Zoey Dewmer; great grandson, Nolan Crown; siblings, Ann (Gene) Hartley, Sue Batey, Robbie (Jerry) Jennette, Connie (Ronald) Johnson, and Bonnie Crutcher.

Preceded in death by siblings Wayne Harris, Herschel Harris, Evelyn Bennett, Johnny Harris, Debbie Bacon and Ricky Harris.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Harris Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Upchurch, Brian Hartley, Ken Dubose, Brad Jennette, John Crutcher, and Ronald Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gene Hartley and Jerry Jennette.