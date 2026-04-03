Julie Lynn Hughes Treadway, age 67 passed away on March 31, 2026 due to an automobile accident. Julie was born in Franklin, TN on February 18, 1959. She was a member of Rover Baptist Church. Julie was a homemaker, she loved to decorate and you could tell by her home. It looked like a picture in Southern Living magazine. She loved to walk every single morning, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamey (Johnathan) Clifton of Summertown, TN, son, Cody (Brittany) Treadway of Spring Hill, TN. Grandchildren, Kenzie (Evan) Wright, Cayson Treadway and Hayden Clifton. Special niece, Beverly (Brian) Derryberry of Shelbyville, TN. Special friends she considered family, Johnny Mack and Grace Poteete. April Burke, Gail and Ricky Poteete, Donna and Joe Whidby.

Julie is preceded by, her husband of 50 years, Michael “Mike” Ray Treadway, father; James Alton Hughes; mother, Ellen Janice Shaw Hughes and sister, Katherine Greer Hughes Gillespie.

Funeral services for Mike and Julie will take place 1:00PM Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Sam Bullington officiating. Visitation will be held from 10AM-1:00PM before the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Services in care of Casey Stephens and Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 S. Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, TN 37034, 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email