OBITUARY: Julie Elizabeth Palmer

Julie Elizabeth Palmer, age 51, earned her angel wings after a brief battle with cancer.

Native to Franklin and a 1990 Graduate of Franklin High School. Julie was born July 8, 1972 to Glenn and Judy Palmer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a host of other family members.

Throughout her life she had many titles, but none as special as “mom.” She devoted her life to caring for her daughter.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Amber Nacole Anglin; beloved sister, Lisa Talley; Niece and Nephew, Elizabeth Capps and family, Wesley Talley and family; her oldest and most dear friends Heather Wells and Diane Hightower Hickey.

Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 1 PM with a visitation one hour prior to service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

