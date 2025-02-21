OBITUARY: Julie Ann Wood

Julie Ann Wood, age 52, of Thompson’s Station, TN, passed away on February 17, 2025. She was born on September 30, 1972, in Southfield, MI, to Joyce Sims and the late James Balcom.

Julie dedicated over 25 years of her career to Brentwood Benson Music Publishing, where her meticulous attention to detail and warm spirit left a lasting impact. She had a deep love for flowers, crafting, sewing, and crocheting. An expert gift-giver, she never missed a birthday or special occasion, always ensuring her loved ones felt cherished. Julie was known for her incredible memory, her love of playing card games, and her passion for Disney princesses. Above all, she loved her people deeply and unconditionally.

Those left to cherish Julie’s memory are her husband, Chris Wood; mother, Joyce Balcom; mother and father-in-law, Ruby and Gayden Wood; brothers-in-law, David (Teresa) Wood, and Greg (Sherry) Wood; nieces, Alex Wood and Lydia (Coble) Brooks; nephew, Tyler (Alyssa) Wood and their children, Oliver and Natalie Wood; and several friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2025, with John Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 3:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 1:00-4:00 PM, and an hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The care of Julie Ann Wood and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.