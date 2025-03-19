OBITUARY: Julian Porter

Julian Porter, aged 26, was a graduate of Ravenwood High School and member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. He received his communion and his confirmation in this Church.

From a young age, Julian’s compassion for animals and his eagerness to assist others, especially the homeless, were evident, reflecting his generous spirit. He often expressed that “the most important things in life and the world are Love and Family.” As a pre-teen, during a family trip, Julian developed a profound admiration for La Sagrada Família Basilica in Barcelona. He was captivated by how the basilica harmoniously integrates elements of nature into its architecture, symbolizing the unity of the divine and the natural world—a reflection of his own deep-seated beliefs. His unwavering devotion to both God and nature was both profound and unconditional.

Friends and family will remember Julian for his kindness, dedication to helping others, and his embodiment of generosity and selflessness.

Tragically, his illness led to his passing, but his memory will forever inspire us to lead with our hearts and extend love unconditionally.

Julian is survived by his mother, Nathalie Dieu Porter; father, Brian Phillip Porter; brother, Robin Phillip Porter; grandparents, Sharon Stilley, Marie José Prévost-Dieu, Vicki Leblanc Porter and Dennis Phillip Porter; aunts and uncles, Ryan and Kathryn Porter, Philippe and Pascale Mattelin, Marc and Catherine Dieu, Philippe Lebailly, January Foster, Tosha Pittman, Kecia Pittman, Tiffany Johnson; cousins, Sierra Porter, Antoine Lebailly, Simon Lebailly, Martin Lebailly, Stephanie Mattelin, Emilie Mattelin, Nicolas Dieu, Sophie Dieu.

Julian’s legacy of love and compassion will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. Julian’s funeral mass will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee at 11 am on April 5th. It will be immediately followed by a memorial in his honor and a luncheon at the outdoor church pavilion. Guests are kindly asked to wear white, which was Julian’s favorite color.

