OBITUARY: Julia Marie Chambers Evans

Julia Marie Chambers Evans, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Abe’s Garden Community in Nashville.

A native of Chapmanville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lon Chambers, Sr., and the late Bessie Marie Johnson.

She spent her career in the advertising industry. She was a faithful member of Church of the City. She was very active in many church activities and classes and loved Southern Gospel music. She enjoyed cooking, bargain hunting, and was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother, Mimi, daughter, sister and friend. She most treasured the time spent with family, especially her four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick William Evans; daughter, Tammy; son, Stanford; sister, Joyce Gertrude Maynard.

She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Nicole (Kurt) Barton; grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Barton, Luke Samuel (Sarah Grace) Barton, Evan Chambers Barton, and Sophia Grace Barton; brothers, Lon (Deanna) Chambers, Jr., and Joe (Gloria) Chambers; sister, Phyllis Light; several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all of mom’s caregivers in and out of Abe’s Garden as well as Alive Hospice for their amazing love and care for our Mimi.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tony Phelps officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family one-hour prior to the service.

If you would like to make a donation in Julia’s memory in lieu of flowers, please donate to Christ Presbyterian Academy with the memo Scholarship Fund. Mimi was passionate about her grandchildren’s education. All four of her grandkids have attended CPA, and we would love for others to have that opportunity. https://www.cpalions.org/giving/make-a-gift-online

