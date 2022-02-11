OBITUARY: Julia Mai Robeson

Julia Lovelace Robeson, age 96, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully in her home on February 8, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Robeson.

She is survived by her children, Connie Tucker (John), Gerald Robeson (Genette), and Robbie Robeson (Jenna). Her grandchildren, Allison Creasman (Chris), Jay Tucker (Mary-Sutton Gonzalez), Travis Robeson (Katherine), Keely Benjamin (Devin), Abby Robeson, and Nathan Robeson, and great-grandchildren, Caleb Creasman, Madison Creasman, Mary Katherine Tucker, Annalee Tucker, Carolina Tucker, Hill Robeson, Elin Robeson, and Allie Benjamin.

Julia was a special lady and the loss of her felt deeply by many. Her spirit and strength will live on in each of us and in all the lives that she touched. Her memory will always be in our hearts. Her family will be forever grateful for her loving caregiver, Denise Starks.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, whose care allowed her to remain home.

